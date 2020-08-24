Job Opportunity: Hardware and Network Specialist

Company: Exposure Analytics

Office Locations: Warwick & Portsmouth, UK

Contact Details: rob.murdoch@exposureanalytics.com

Date Posted: 24/08/2020

Job Type: Permanent

Salary: £35k – £43k

Company background & Bio

As the market leader in experiential analytics for events we offer award-winning high-tech solutions that help major global brands and agencies seriously impact their business performance.

We’ve measured over 3000 events and given our clients more accurate, and deeper insights than anyone else, helping them improve Return On Marketing Investment via our unique platform and product offering.

In this role, you’ll be a source of technical expert knowledge to your colleagues and our customers. You’ll know the hardware portfolio inside-out, and support our suite of sensors when they are deployed at our customer events, using a combination of hardware and networking know-how.

You’ll also be responsible for development and maintenance of the hardware portfolio, and ensuring the availability of our hardware to our customers for their events.

The Role

Hardware and Network Specialist

You’ll be responsible for delivering a reliable and effortless experience for our customers using Exposure Analytics hardware. Where appropriate we encourage self-install of our hardware by our customers, so simplicity and reliability are key.

In order to achieve this, you will develop and maintain our hardware portfolio, to make the products as reliable and easy to use as possible. You’ll also provide remote technical support for onsite issues where required, diagnosing and solving hardware and network related problems.

You’ll also be a key person in integrating new features and products to the hardware portfolio.

We work in a live events environment, so when the technology presents us with a challenge, you’ll need to be calm and focussed under pressure.

The physical hardware for many customers is the most tangible measure of their experience with us. If they deem the hardware to be unreliable or difficult to use, they may look to our competitors. Repeat business is a cornerstone of our business strategy, therefore providing a great experience of our hardware and technical support to our customers is essential.

Occasionally the opportunity arises to travel to events globally and see our sensors in action.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO DEMONSTRATE

Essential skills and experience

Qualifications, either:

o A degree in an technology / computing related subject, o​ r o Equivalent experience gained in a similar role

o A degree in an technology / computing related subject, o​ r o Equivalent experience gained in a similar role 3 years or more in a technical operations or support type role, preferably with focus on network/IOT devices

Technical knowledge

o Linux​ – some of our sensors run on OpenWRT, and you’ll need at least some bash scripting and Linux CLI proficiency in order to maintain and integrate new features to the portfolio.

o Networking knowledge​ – TCP/IP, routing, VLANs, PoE, Wireless 802.11Excellent analytical / diagnostic / troubleshooting skills

Desirable/Preferred technical skills and experience

AWS / cloud technologies

Embedded hardware and OpenWRT experience

LUA scripting

Ansible scripting

Experience with Agile / git workflow Soft skills

Confident at explaining technical concepts to colleagues and customers

Able to document your work

Adept at troubleshooting and fixing technical issues

Excellent organisational skills for tracking events and sensor inventory

WHAT YOU’LL BE DOING

Your time will be divided into the following broad categories:

Operations (40%)

Often delegating to an operations engineer, you will ensure that our hardware is available and shipped to our customers for each event. To achieve this you’ll oversee event and inventory management processes, and make improvements to streamline these processes as the company grows and the number of events we do increases.

Support (40%)

Our sensors are deployed at events running 24/7. Customers occasionally need help when their sensor won’t connect to a network, or it’s not functioning as expected. We’ve outsourced 24/7 1st-line support, but resolution of more complex issues will be assigned to you. This may occasionally fall on a weekend, and if that happens you will be compensated for your time.

R&D (20%)

You’ll integrate new features into our portfolio and maintain and improve existing ones. A lot of this revolves around writing and modifying the scripts that are executed on the sensors.

The company will also look to you to guide it on the future direction of the sensor offering, including researching new technologies that can be integrated into the platform.

WHY CHOOSE US?

We believe that state-of-the-art data capture, analysis and reporting can catalyse and accelerate industry-wide disruptive change and benefit enterprises. This means we’ve got big ambitions and are growing fast.

We’re scaling our business quickly and are looking for people who share that ambitious streak; dedicated to our mission to be an industry leading source of high integrity data for instance events with the power to create felt commercial impact for our clients, and theirs.

Working in the Exposure Analytics team isn’t like working for any old company. You’ll be trusted to get on with your job in the best way you see fit. We don’t micromanage employees and we offer a lot of flexibility. You’ll have a chance to grow your skill-set and invest time in areas that interest you and can benefit the company.

We can offer a range of benefits:

✔ Pension

✔ Flexible working conditions including the option to work from home when you need to

✔ Convenient central Portsmouth office location

✔ Our office arrangements with the University of Portsmouth provides benefits such as discounted university gym membership and free secure bike storage and NUS card

✔ You will be remunerated for weekend working as and when you are occasionally asked to work on a weekend

✔ You will be given a MacBook and phone upon starting

✔ Friendly and sociable colleagues

How to apply:

Please send your current CV and covering email outlining your suitability for the role and quoting the reference number to rob.murdoch@exposureanalytics.com We are an equal opportunities employer. We are determined that no job applicant or employee receives less favourable treatment on the grounds of sex, pregnancy or maternity, gender re-assignment, sexual orientation, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, age, race or disability. All information will remain confidential to Exposure Analytics and will be handled in accordance with the requirements of the Data Protection Act.