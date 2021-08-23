Job Opportunity: Event Coordinator

Event Coordinator

Salary: upwards of £25K dependent on experience

The PIE delivers valuable news & insight, innovative events and exceptional recruitment expertise for global education.

We are a small but highly impactful, dynamic, and collaborative team that has become a respected and trusted B2B brand in the international education industry. We are ambitious about the future of our organisation and are looking for motivated and energetic people who are excited about the opportunity to make a real difference to the growth of our business. We expect all of our team to contribute their own ideas to their role, as we constantly strive to improve what we do.

Advertisement

We are looking for a Marketing and Events Coordinator to work with our successful events team, across our annual schedule of events, which include:

The PIE Webinars

The PIEoneer Awards

The PIE Live virtual conferences

External industry events we attend as exhibitors / media partners / press

Key responsibilities

Data management for smooth event administration and post-event deliverables

Client liaison i.e. speakers, sponsors, ticket holder, judges

Development marketing collateral for events we run and working with other designers

Ticketing assistance/delegate support

Diary management for speaker/PIE staff

Other ad hoc administrative tasks supporting the planning and preparation of our events

Key qualifications / skills:

Events or marketing degree

Minimum of 1 year’s experience working on live events, ideally with a digital element

Marketing experience including the creation of digital and print marketing materials – either yourself or via a designer

Strong writing skills – ability to write compelling marketing copy and communications

Strong organisational skills, ability to multitask and prioritise work effectively

Strong communication skills and ability to work effectively and professionally with external suppliers, clients and customers

A good design eye

Team player

Ability to work on your own initiative

A flexible approach to work, willingness to get stuck in and learn new skills

Desirable:

Knowledge of MailChimp

Knowledge of Canva

We have an office in Brockley, SE4, and flexible working arrangements to enable our team to divide their time between working from home and coming to our office.

Application deadline Friday 10th September.

Please send your CV and cover letter explaining why you are a great fit for this role, to clare@thepienews.com