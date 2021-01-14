Job Opportunity: Content Manager

At ​EventsCase ​we are looking for a Content Manager to handle the overall management of content for marketing, communication and PR perspectives. In order to do this, you will need to be able to write press releases, email marketing campaigns, weekly blog posts, technical content such as white papers and case studies, as well as award applications and newsletters.

Requirements:

● Minimum experience of two years in the tasks described above, especially in technology, B2B or SaaS companies.

● A university degree in areas such as Communication, Marketing, Journalism or related subjects

Advertisement

● Committed, responsible and used to work under short objectives and deadlines.

What’s on offer:

Permanent position within the team



Hiree will be based in our HQ in London although the current setup will be working from home. The possibility of it being a permanent teleworking position is negotiable.



Become part of a collaborative team with a good working environment



Salary range is £​35,000 to ​£​45,000 per year

Other interesting questions:

Experience in content generation for the event industry

Knowledge of Spanish

Please, forward your resume via email to the address ​comms@eventscase.com