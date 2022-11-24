Job opportunity: Conference Administrator

Location: Brighton – Hollingbury

Salary: £21,630 to £23,715 per annum

Closing Date: Friday 09 December 2022

Reference: CC5006-22-481

We are looking for an enthusiastic individual with excellent organisational and communication skills to join our team to support our conference, events, and summer business. Applicants should have a proven background in administration, preferably in the hotel or conference industry, and can work independently, be well-organised and delight in delivering excellent customer service.

Working as part of a busy team with a wide remit, you will:

• Deal with enquiries via email, telephone or in-person for conference venue hire offering impeccable customer service to internal and external clients

• Deal with the administration of conference enquiries – booking the spaces, organising catering requirements

• Support the delivery of summer letting of campus facilities, acting as a liaison between the client and the site teams

• Maintain excellent relationships with operational partners and ensuring they are fully briefed of conference activities

To be successful in this role you will have:

• Experience of working in a busy office environment

• Excellent organisation and administration skills

• Excellent written communication skills (including proofreading skills) with a high level of accuracy and attention to detail

• Excellent IT skills particularly MS Office packages

Southcoast Conferences and Events are the events and conference department at the University of Brighton and support a range of high-profile events and conferences for the institution as well as the commercial letting of the university facilities out of term time.

Benefits include local government pension scheme, a generous holiday allowance of 25 days plus Christmas period and bank holidays, agile working, travel loan schemes

For an informal discussion about the role, please contact Laura Williams, Event Services Manager on l.williams4@brighton.ac.uk to arrange a convenient time.

Interviews will be scheduled week commencing 12th December

Further details:

The University is committed to an inclusive environment which embraces equality and diversity in our working, learning, research and teaching environment. We particularly encourage applicants from Minority Ethnic backgrounds because the university is underrepresented by Minority Ethnic staff.

Further information about working for us, as well as the wide range of benefits we offer, can be found in the working with us brighton.ac.uk section of our vacancies page.

http://jobs.brighton.ac.uk/CC5006-22-481 [jobs.brighton.ac.uk]