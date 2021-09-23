Job opportunity: Business Development Manager

Exposure Analytics are a multi-award-winning event measurement business specialising in footfall analytics for live spaces all over the globe, using various technologies and data. We are a small efficient business with an emphasis on great service and quality customer care.

We are now looking to expand our sales team to help reach additional markets and are looking for someone who ideally has some form of experience in the events industry and basic knowledge of event technology.

The ideal candidate will work with the head of sales to establish and build new business for the company. This candidate will be outgoing and have strong communication skills, They should also be able to think creatively to provide clients with unique solutions. You will also be working with the technical team to ensure all project details are conveyed with acute attention to detail. Location depending this role will be based on working from home or in our office, so the ability to manage your own schedule and be highly self-motivated is an absolute must.

Key Responsibilities

Identify partnership opportunities

Develop new relationships to grow business and help the company expand

Maintain existing business

Manage your own time and be self-motivated.

This is a great opportunity for the right candidate with the right mindset, we are offering an incredibly generous commission structure and high OTE. If you would like to be a part of a relaxed trusting and growing team where all employees are valued and heard please get in touch.

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: £20,000.00-£50,000.00 per year

Please get in touch with Matthew Jenks Head Of Sales matt@exposureanalytics.com for more information.