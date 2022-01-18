Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai all set for February debut

International B2B show to deliver industry’s first in-person event of the year

Momentum is building up for the much-awaited launch next month of the inaugural edition of Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai), the industry’s first in-person B2B event of the year.

Taking place from 22 to 24 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), JGT Dubai represents a significant catalyst for an industry poised for its next wave of growth.

“We are thrilled to kickstart the global jewellery event calendar with a premier marketplace featuring best-in-class exhibitors in Dubai, one of the most exciting cities in the world,” says David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia. The three-day fair will bring together suppliers from Belgium, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Israel, Turkey, the UAE and other key sourcing destinations under one roof.

“This B2B show will feature distinct showcases highlighting core product categories, with each section offering buyers opportunities for discovery and engagement, and the chance to get a head start on their 2022 sourcing requirements. Together with our event coorganiser, the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), and through our collective efforts with DWTC, we are creating a productive environment where our community can get back to business safely and confidently,” Bondi continues.

Jointly staged by Informa Markets Jewellery and IEG, JGT Dubai has received wide industry support, including that of official partner, DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre); industry partner, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), and trade associations encompassing virtually every aspect of the sector. Positioned as the first international in-person sourcing opportunity for 2022, the fair has attracted strong interest from key buying groups with retailers, wholesalers and brands from the Middle East, Eastern Europe and South America signing up for JGT Dubai’s Hosted Buyer Programme.

“It is with great pride that we are preparing to turn the spotlight on JGT Dubai, an event that is making its debut on the annual calendar of international jewellery events, representing, from the very outset, a strategic business multiplier in the Middle East area for the sector’s global players,” says Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group, Italy’s leading trade show operator for B2B gold and jewellery events. “The community’s expectations and enthusiasm reward the efforts that led IEG and Informa Markets Jewellery to establish a concrete and winning synergy that will allow the entire jewellery supply chain to make an even further leap in quality on international markets.”

The fair is further enhanced by two world-class gatherings, namely the highly anticipated

Dubai Diamond Conference organised by DMCC, and Informa Markets Jewellery’s Jewellery World Awards (JWA) presentation ceremony. Both events will be held on 21 February.

JGT Dubai will also take place during the largest cultural event ever staged in the Middle East – Expo 2020 Dubai. The Expo opened on 1 October 2021 and will run through 31 March 2022.