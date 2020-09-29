Jason Lunn joins AEV Board

The East of England Arena and Events Centre has announced that venue director Jason Lunn has been elected to the AEV board following the association’s recent AGM. Lunn joins three other new board members: Jackie Boughton, head of business events at The Barbican, Andy Gibb, group sales & marketing director at Stadium MK and Paula Lorimer, director of Harrogate Convention Centre, who were all elected at the same time.

Lunn said, “Now, more than ever, it is important that venues make the most of their collective power and voice through the association. As an AEV member venue we have experienced the benefits of membership, and as a new member of the board I am looking forward to playing my part, ensuring every member is represented and building on the wealth of advantages conferred through membership.”

Rachel Parker, AEV director, welcomed Lunn, saying, “The core strength of the AEV lies in its membership, and I’m delighted to welcome Jason to the board where his long standing knowledge and expertise will be valuable assets to all our member venues.”