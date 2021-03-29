James Morritt joins Delegate Connect to lead Europe business expansion

Virtual and hybrid events leader Delegate Connect has hired events technology veteran James Morritt to spearhead its business development in the UK and Europe as the company and the hybrid/virtual events segment experience continued rapid growth.

Mr Morritt was previously business development manager and enterprise executive for events management software firm EventsCase and brings deep experience in both the technology and events spaces to underpin Delegate Connect’s European business expansion.

Delegate Connect Managing Director Jordan Walsh welcomed Mr Morritt, saying that he would be a great asset to the company’s continued global growth.

“I’m thrilled to be working alongside James to create the future of events,” Mr Walsh said. “The unstoppable rise of hybrid and virtual events has created immense opportunities for companies like Delegate Connect.

Advertisement

“To capitalise on that opportunity and deliver quality, seamless and profitable virtual and hybrid events for our customers we are ensuring that our team is the best qualified and most knowledgeable virtual and hybrid events team globally.

“James’ role is a pivotal part of that venture.”

Mr Morritt said he had been attracted to Delegate Connect because of their capability in delivering complex hybrid and virtual events around the world.

“I have a deep desire to work for the number one virtual and hybrid events company. Delegate Connect is that company,” he said.

“Their track record in planning and delivering complex hybrid and virtual events across fields as diverse as medicine, pharmaceuticals and technology is unmatched.

“The capability that their technology platform provides is the best in the industry. Their ability to take any event from visioning to delivery with a globally dispersed and technologically enabled team of committed experts made them the employer of choice for someone with my background and passion for the future of events.”

James will lead business development in Europe and UK across all industry verticals.