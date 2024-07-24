Iventis, the leading provider of collaborative event and venue planning solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with MIH Major Events, a distinguished consultancy known for its expertise in supporting host cities & major events with operational delivery and strategic planning. The partnership aims to enhance the efficiencies and successes of major events worldwide.



The relationship is founded on a shared commitment to serving diverse audiences, including organising committees, host cities, commercial event operators, and local authorities, and facilitating collaboration between them. Effective communication among these multiple teams and entities is crucial for the successful delivery of any major event. Iventis and MIH Major Events will work together to support city and event ambitions throughout the entire project lifecycle, ensuring seamless event bidding, planning and execution.

Both organisations have a proven track record in the major and mega events sector, having worked on events such as the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, and the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. More recently, they supported the host city and local organising committee in delivering the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit 2024, where their collaboration was initially conceived.

Joe Cusdin, CEO and Founder of Iventis, commented: “We are excited to join forces with MIH Major Events. Our combined expertise and shared vision for facilitating collaboration among event stakeholders will undoubtedly enhance the planning and execution of major events. The integration of our innovative planning tools with MIH’s consultancy services will provide a best-in-class solution for host cities and organisers.”



Female-founded, MIH Major Events has over two decades of combined expertise in the major and mega events industry, perfectly complementing the Iventis team’s expertise. Since 2015, the Iventis planning technology has been instrumental in visually planning major events and venues.



Berna Ucel, Co-Founder of MIH Major Events, stated: “Partnering with Iventis allows us to enhance our work with host cities and major events through cutting-edge visual planning technology. This partnership has benefits across so many areas of operational planning. We are specifically looking forward to developing some of the functions within city spaces, so we can start to look at the wider event footprint in the earlier planning stages and enable improved integrated planning”.



The partnership aims to elevate the planning and delivery process of major events worldwide, enhancing the experience for both organisers and visitors. It is poised to transform how major events are envisioned and executed.