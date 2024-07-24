Ivent secures Series A Funding from Purple Ventures

New investment to fuel the launch and expansion of Ivent Pro, the innovative virtual & hybrid event platform

Ivent, a multi- award-winning UK-based virtual event platform, has successfully raised Series A funding from Purple Ventures to accelerate the growth and development of their latest offering, the Ivent Pro platform, which was launched in November 2023. The new platform was developed after more than 12 years of experience with their legacy platform and in collaboration with a customer advisory group.

“Ivent Pro has effectively captured customer requirements in the post-COVID era and has an excellent product for online and hybrid events. We invested in a team with vast experience in this field and look forward to seeing where they can take the product,” says Jan Davídek, partner at Purple Ventures.

The new Ivent Pro platform is designed to revolutionise the virtual event industry.

“We know the events industry has been disrupted forever and so we designed the Ivent Pro platform to lead the evolution of virtual events. A digital venue ecosystem that’s simple and relevant, a seamless and intuitive user experience with unparalleled accessibility. We are happy to have partnered with Purple Ventures as we take Ivent Pro to the next level,” said Gavin Newman, CEO of Ivent. “This funding will enable us to enhance our platform’s capabilities and deliver exceptional virtual event experiences to our growing client base.”

With this significant injection of capital, Ivent aims to expand its market presence and drive innovation within the sector including its soon to be released Pro Systems product.

Investment to Drive Innovation and Growth

The funding will be allocated towards further development of Ivent Pro’s technological infrastructure as well as marketing efforts to increase brand visibility and expansion of the team to support the growing demands of the platform’s customers. This strategic investment is expected to solidify Ivent’s position as a veteran within the virtual events industry.

Ivent Pro offers a comprehensive suite of user-friendly features together with expert advice & support, tailored to meet the needs of various sectors, including career fairs, conferences, exhibitions & marketing events of all sizes and more. The platform’s modern and user-friendly interface, robust analytics, and customisation options make it a versatile solution for hosting engaging and impactful virtual events.

‘Ivent Pro – Events, evolved’

Key Facts and Figures

Investor: Purple Ventures

Purple Ventures New Platform Launch: November 2023

November 2023 Target Industries: Universities, Associations, Conference & Event Organisers, Mid-Market to Enterprise Corporations

Universities, Associations, Conference & Event Organisers, Mid-Market to Enterprise Corporations Key Features: Up to 80 languages including on-the-fly live chat translation, integrates with over 3000 other systems, built mobile first, unlimited scalability

About Ivent

Ivent has been a leading virtual and hybrid event solutions provider for over 14 years, serving global businesses, educational institutions, SMEs and everything in between.

Our experienced team has worked with the world’s biggest brands on award-winning events, from complex multi-track conferences to university open days and hybrid corporate product launches.

With a focus on technology, customer service and sustainability, Ivent is committed to delivering the finest virtual and hybrid event experiences to their clients. For more information, visit our website.

About Purple Ventures

Purple Ventures is part of the Purple group. In 2019, the group expanded to include Purple Ventures, a capital investment fund dedicated to investing in innovative startups at the pre-seed and seed stages. Purple Ventures oversees two funds: Purple Ventures I, which deploys founders’ capital and is valued at approximately €20 million, and Purple Ventures II, a newly established fund for qualified investors with a goal of investing over €40 million in the next five years. Purple Ventures II primarily targets companies with proprietary software solutions, global ambitions, and potential for initial revenue generation. The firm’s industry focus includes sectors such as digital health, energy tech, the creator economy, and security.

