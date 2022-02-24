It’s time to celebrate the teams behind the tech

Event Technology Awards (ETA) – The People is now open for submissions. The ETAs celebrate its 10th anniversary this year and will mark the occasion with a people-focused offshoot this summer

Hosted at Event Tech Live Las Vegas, Event Technology Awards – The People will celebrate those individuals and teams behind the tech, who take tech to the table, helping to foster solutions, better practice and to highlight new ways around traditional problems.

Entries are open to both suppliers and organisations, suppliers are encouraged to nominate their clients too. If a supplier enters a category for their team or an individual, they will be issued a free token to nominate one of their clients – Look at the full list of categories and then decide who deserves the recognition.

The judging line-up includes experts from all corners of the event world including Kathryn Frankson, Director of Event Marketing at Informa Connect, Ksenija Polla, Regional Director ICCA North America and David Audrain, CEO at SISO to name a few.

Kathryn Frankson commented on why recognising tech achievements is so important “ETA and similar events are extremely important. It’s always been true that teams are working hard to create special experiences but the demands on #eventprofs these past two years have been higher than ever. To recognise and reward the heart and soul that people put into scaling tech, advancing our industry, and creating connection has never been more paramount”.

The first edition of ETA – The People takes place at Event Tech Live Las Vegas on June 8 and, virtually, around the world.

The entries are open now, nominate your people today.