isla and davies tanner announce strategic partnership to create dedicated sustainability communications practice

isla, the sustainability body for the events industry, and communications agency for the global business events sector, davies tanner, have today announced the formation of a strategic partnership between the two organisations.

The partnership will see davies tanner create a dedicated Sustainability Communications Practice within the agency, to provide support to clients who are looking to expand their sustainability credentials and messaging. The new practice will be led by Senior Account Director, Nancy Cremore. isla will provide dedicated training to the davies tanner team and provide consultancy services and training to the agency’s network of clients.

In addition, isla and davies tanner will work together to grow the independent body’s network in a purposeful way, supporting the need for cross sector collaboration to accelerate the industry transition to a more sustainable future.

Commenting on the partnership, isla co-founder Anna Abdelnoor said: “Communicating about sustainability can be really challenging, whether it’s from fear of ‘saying the wrong thing’ to accidentally greenwashing. The opportunity this partnership provides to change how we talk about the climate is really very exciting for us. It will enable businesses that are serious about their climate commitments to communicate meaningfully and effectively, driving awareness and engaging with audiences in an authentic and accurate way.”

davies tanner Brand Marketing Director, Sue O’Gorman said: “We have seen a significant increase in demand from clients wishing to develop their communications strategies around sustainability, and this partnership with isla will help us to deliver that in an informed and responsible way.”

The announcement comes as the topic of sustainability has become increasingly important, with both organisations pledging to work together to help the UK events sector improve its approach and output.