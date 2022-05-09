Is renting wedding furniture a sustainable option in 2022?

Wedding planning can be a joyous experience – there is so much to organise and bring together to make your wedding day the most special day of your lives.

At the same time, there’s no doubt that we all need to live in a more eco-friendly, sustainable way. You will, no doubt, have seen the TV reports and documentaries about the destruction we are doing to our planet, how dangerous single-use plastic is to the ecosystem, and the ‘throw-away- society in which we live. It’s certainly time to change, and we should all be doing our bit towards this goal as part of our everyday lives. This includes everything from recycling as much of our household waste as possible, through to repair and mend old equipment, and perhaps not dashing out to get the latest clothes fashions as soon as they hit the high street.

When it comes to wedding furniture hire, though, how sustainable is this?

Hire = reused

Put simply, when you hire equipment instead of buy it, straight away you are acting in a more sustainable and eco-friendly manner. This is because rental furniture is used time and time again – it is, effectively, THE most sustainable way of holding temporary events such as weddings and other occasions! Whether you need Chiavari chairs and tables or outdoor wedding furniture hire such as patio heaters, benches and other equipment, this is surely the best way forward.

Short term

As well as being the most sustainable solution, wedding furniture rental is also the most cost-effective. There is no huge outlay and investment into brand-new furniture, and you don’t even need to worry about where you are going to store it. The best wedding furniture rental companies will provide you with a range of choice, in the latest styles, available in the quantities you need, and will deliver just before your wedding and then collect it afterwards, all for a fraction of the price you would be paying if you decided to buy.

It is only sustainable from the right supplier

Both of the points above only make sense if you rent wedding furniture from the right supplier. By this, we mean that you need to be working with a hire company that has a presence in your area. Why? Because the carbon footprint associated with delivering and collecting your wedding furniture hire products will be important when determining how sustainable it is overall.

The further the hire company away from your wedding venue, the more fuel will be burnt transporting the equipment there and back. There are lots of regional event hire companies in the UK, though perhaps the best solution might be to look for a national company that has regional hubs – this way, you get all the benefits of working with a national company in terms of stock, choice and prices, but with a local service offering. Reduce your carbon footprint this way, and you are on your way to keeping your wedding furniture rental the most sustainable option. There are certainly plenty of tips on outdoor wedding furniture hire and where to source from online – the internet is your friend!

And finally…

It’s worth also noting that it’s not just furniture for weddings that can be sustainable. Let’s not forget disposable cups vs reusable cups. Perhaps not as relevant to weddings, but more so to large events, is that of single use plastic cups. We’ve all had a beer from a flimsy, single use plastic pint which almost folds in half in your hand! Whilst these are cheap to buy and use, they are single use, and most of these end up in landfill or in our oceans. There are also some venues that don’t allow glass outside for H&S reasons, and so these plastic pints are often used.

But don’t worry – there’s a whole world of reusable plastic cups out there which are available to hire. Yes, they are still plastic, but they are much more robust than the single use pints. Most importantly, though, these cups can be reused time and time again – usually in excess of 500+ times – and then, at the end of their life, they can be recycled back into the closed loop manufacturing cycle to make more, new reusable cups. Definitely worth checking out.

If you are reading this article, then you obviously have an eye on sustainability and want to do the right thing and yes, we would definitely say that renting wedding furniture is a sustainable option in 2022 and beyond. We can only hope, therefore, that the above information helps you when the time comes for you to plan your wedding in an eco-friendly way. Good luck!

By Eugen Platon

