INVNT Partners with General Motors to deliver opening keynote at all-digital CES 2021

General Motors reveals the company’s electrification strategy in an immersive, mixed reality experience leveraging Epic Games’ Unreal Engine

INVNT. The global live brand storytelling agencyTM joined forces with General Motors (GM) to ideate, design and produce the opening keynote address at renowned technology conference, CES 2021.

Airing globally on January 12, 2021 at 9:00am EST, viewers saw GM Design, Engineering and Technology leadership set in a mixed reality LED arena, which thanks to the Epic Games Unreal Engine, rendered out virtual environments in real time. This cutting-edge 3D technology created a series of mixed reality locations, each designed to immerse and engage a tech savvy CES audience, while telling GM’s electrification story.

The presentation began in the virtual Zero Theater, where the Unreal Engine enabled a series of representative 3D images to appear as GM leadership reflected on 2020.

The audience was then transported to GM’s Research & Development Laboratory, where engineers and technicians were surrounded by math-based computer-generated animations showcasing the functionality and architecture of GM’s Ultium battery platform.

GM Design leadership shifted between the virtual Zero Theater and Ultium Showroom as they presented GM’s commitment to 30 new EVs in the next five years, many brought to life through math-based computer-generated animations, also enabled by the Unreal Engine.

Set in a virtual distribution center, GM announced BrightDrop, GM’s new business unit reimagining the future of an all-electric commercial delivery and logistics ecosystem. The virtual distribution center proved the ideal setting to debut GM’s Ultium powered BrightDrop EV600 all-electric delivery van.

Jerry Deeney, Chief Client Officer at INVNT’s parent company, [INVNT GROUP] said: “INVNT is incredibly honored to have partnered with GM on this milestone keynote address at CES 2021. Our strategy was to create an experience which was relevant to the CES audience, by balancing high-end production values with a storytelling methodology that would highlight GM’s transformational approach to electrification. Fusing entertainment of

value with the Unreal Engine and INVNT’s storytelling muscle ensured our end-goals were achievable.”