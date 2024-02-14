INVNT further expands service offerings in event management sector, reinforcing industry leadership

INVNT, the global leader in live brand storytelling, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its service oﬀerings within the event management sector. This strategic enhancement includes a comprehensive suite of services encompassing logistics, operations planning, and project management, aimed at delivering unparalleled experiences for both physical and virtual audiences worldwide.

Petrina Rosholt, CMP (Certified Meeting Professional), who has been with INVNT for 10 years, was promoted to Vice President of Account Services and Event Management.

Rosholt’s dynamic 30-year career, marked by her expertise in account services, production, experiential event design, meeting management, and incentives, has been instrumental in elevating INVNT’s position as a trusted partner for C-suite level personnel and stakeholders across a myriad of Fortune 500 clients, including Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Zillow, and VMware.

“At INVNT, we have always been at the forefront of oﬀering comprehensive event management services, seamlessly integrating logistics, planning, and project management to create engaging storytelling experiences. As the world increasingly seeks larger scale, immersive events, we are doubling down on our commitment to this core oﬀering, ensuring that we continue to lead the industry in delivering experiences that captivate, engage, and deliver,” said Kristina McCoobery, INVNT CEO and INVNT GROUP, COO.

Since its inception in 2008 by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT has revolutionized live brand storytelling. By producing engaging live experiences that captivate and unite audiences across the globe, INVNT has supported the strategic goals of clients such as General Motors, COP28, Samsung, Merck, PepsiCo, and more. This expansion in service oﬀerings reaﬃrms INVNT’s ‘Challenge Everything’ ethos, ensuring that every client’s story reaches every audience that matters, at every experience.

As part of [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, INVNT’s geographical footprint spans New York, London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm, Dubai, Mumbai, and Singapore.

“I’m excited to expand upon our services and expertise in event and meeting management and continue to oﬀer turnkey and integrated solutions for our clients to meet their objectives and goals. As a strategic partner, our teams are able to create a holistic approach to logistics, production, and creative point of view which results in the best experience for their stakeholders and attendees,” said Petrina Rosholt (CMP), Vice President of Account Services and Event Management.

The recent expansion of event management services further positions INVNT to meet the growing demands of a dynamic global market, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, customer service, and partnership.