Investors in People award creative comunications group DRPG the Platinum standard

DRPG are delighted to announce that they have been awarded the highest accreditation from the Investors in People scheme. Investors in People specialise in transforming business performance through people and is known to help businesses grow, develop and compete ensuring that people remain at the fore front the whole time.

The Platinum status means principles, policies and practices around supporting people are embedded in every corner of the organisation. It is a highly prestigious accolade, with only 2% of the 50,000 companies assessed throughout Investors in People’s history awarded the Platinum standard. This was only 70 businesses in the UK in 2019, a testament to the people led culture of DRPG.

Since first receiving accreditation in 2004, DRPG have improved at every three-year re-evaluation through Bronze, Silver, Gold and now Platinum showing continuous improvement within the business.

Dale Parmenter CEO of DRPG is thrilled to be awarded Platinum as he explained “Our team lie at the heart of the business and are central to every success that we achieve together. I am more than proud of all our team who, no matter how much we grow, keep that family feel that drives our culture and keeps us true to our values. Not only is it an honour to be awarded the highest accreditation, it is also a learning opportunity which helps us to highlight areas we should be proud of and those which can be improved further, helping to hold us accountable to our people and our values.”

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said, “We’d like to congratulate DRPG. Platinum accreditation on ‘We invest in people’ is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places DRPG in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

The report back from Investors in People assessment emphasised a strong culture of trust, inclusion and empowerment within the whole of the group stating, “People are truly at the heart of your plans for success. Your approach is bringing success, and the ambitious crusade to accelerate growth to achieve £100M turnover is being supported enthusiastically by everyone.”

The assessment happened over several days including a full culture audit and interviews with over 40 team members. The auditors also highlighted the successful navigation of the current situation, commenting “It’s remarkable how well you have sustained this through the current lockdown and are already exploiting opportunities for changes in services and methods as a result of it.”

Heather McDermott, head of HR at DRPG commented, “It’s inspiring to work for an organisation and form part of a team that really wants to be successful. I’m lucky to support a business that really does put its people first, and at the heart of everything that it does, and isn’t afraid to challenge the norm.”