Introducing Siren: Brand new event series on Bristol harbourside

Bristol will host a brand-new music event series, Siren on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th July 2022 with Groove Armada’s Live 25th Anniversary Show announced to headline Friday night.

Friday 29th July will see Groove Armada perform as part of its last full live UK tour, against the enigmatic backdrop of Bristol’s harbour with boats and cranes providing the perfect setting for their legendary colourful sets.

This summer will be 25 years since Groove Armada debuted, going on to become one of the most successful dance acts of the time. Over two decades of prolific productions and tireless touring they’ve proved that it’s possible to daringly explore a multitude of sounds while achieving critical and commercial success.

Bristol crowds can expect the full experience, from dancehall dub of ‘Superstylin’’ to the crossover pop appeal of ‘Song 4 Mutya (Out of Control)’ and from the dancefloor-igniting ‘I See You Baby’ to the woozy sunset vibes of ‘At The River’. Each one of those cuts stands alone as a certified classic, revered in the dance music hall of fame for their timeless appeal.

And that’s all before you consider their exhilarating, life-affirming live show. Way back in an era when dance acts typically blended synths and DJing with striking visuals, Groove Armada focused on ensuring every element of the sound was as live as possible. They will be bringing their inimitable performance to the open air in Bristol for the ultimate summer party.

Tom Hoyle, Co-Founder of Siren explains:

“It’s great to be back at the harbourside this year, launching Siren as a new series of events for Bristol. We will be collaborating with some of the city’s best music brands and acts to produce a whole weekend of music. Groove Armada is the perfect choice to kick off the weekend. Their live show is an absolute must see, bringing their back catalogue to life on stage with musicians, dancing and a few surprises.”

Headliners, Groove Armada, said of the event:

“Excited to be coming back to Bristol this summer for what will be our biggest show in the city – it’s a lovely way to be finishing another chapter with the live band and We’re very excited to play an outdoor show in such a beautiful location.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 18th March at 10am to sign ups. And on public sale at 12pm.