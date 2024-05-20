Introducing Events Venture Group: Event industry trailblazers lead Board of Directors

Collaborative member community connects event entrepreneurs and investors to provide capital, mentorship, industry insights, and validation.

Seasoned Board of Directors have a track record of creating multi-billion-dollar successes from conception to exit.

Entrepreneurs and investors are invited to apply for funding and membership.

Designed to nurture bold ideas into flourishing event businesses that shape the future of the event industry, the Events Venture Group (EVG) proudly announces its official launch. EVG offers a unique blend of expert mentorship, a collaborative community, and strategic funding to give event entrepreneurs the tools and support they need to bring their visions to life.

“Our mission is to support the next generation of event entrepreneurs who redefine the event industry landscape,” said Greg Topalian, Co-Chair of EVG, Founder of On Deck Ventures, and Chairman of Clarion Events North America. Marco Giberti, Co-Chair of EVG and Founder and CEO of Vesuvio Ventures added, “We aim to fuel the success of early-stage event ventures across all event categories and types by providing unparalleled access to a network of seasoned event industry leaders who offer invaluable advice, connections, and resources.”

EVG’s Board of Directors has a proven track record of building successful multi-billion dollar event-related successes. Members include:

Monique Ruff-Bell, Chief Program & Strategy Officer, TED

Jonathan Weiner, Founder & Chairman and CEO of HLTH

Marco Giberti, Founder and CEO of Vesuvio Ventures

Greg Topalian, Chairman of Clarion Events North America

Joe Popolo, Founder and CEO of Charles & Potomac Capital LLC

Jay Weintraub, CEO & Founder Connectiv Holdings

“We’re committed to igniting innovation, propelling growth, and championing even greater success within the events industry ecosystem,” said Monique Ruff-Bell. “The diverse expertise of the EVG Board of Directors and members of the group enables us to provide unparalleled insights, guidance, and support to event entrepreneurs helping them to navigate the industry landscape adeptly, overcoming common obstacles and accelerating their path to success.”

For event entrepreneurs:

In addition to the unparalleled access to the seasoned Board members, EVG provides value including financial capital and insights and access across every aspect needed for early-stage event success: sales, operations, marketing, administration, content, and industry connections.

For investors who want to be part of the evolving events industry:

EVG encourages active participation, including attending meetings, conducting due diligence, and providing support to the entrepreneurs. In return, membership provides access to a network of sourced investment opportunities and like-minded investors.

EVG invites aspiring entrepreneurs and investors to learn more about funding and membership opportunities by visiting https://www.eventsventuregroup.com/.