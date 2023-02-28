Introducing Event Sustainability Live

Top of Article

Event Tech Live (ETL) organiser Event Industry News (EIN) launches Event Sustainability Live, which it will run alongside ETL at ExCeL London on 15/16 November 2023.

Event Sustainability Live (ESL) is a product of EIN’s success with Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide and the ensuing Sustainable Breakfast Briefing coupled with the magazine audience’s want for information about the latest in efficient, low impact designs and solutions.

Supported by independent trade body Isla and a whole host of experts from inside and outside the industry, ESL promises to follow Event Tech Live’s lauded mix of best-in-class content and invention on the show floor.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Industry News, Event Tech Live and Event Sustainability Live, comments: “There is a hunger for information on sustainable event practices, we see that right around the world, and ESL will amplify the message and the great work already being done by the international events community.

“At the same time, there is an appetite for more so we want to bring the Event Tech Live formula – working with switched on sponsors, suppliers, agencies and top speakers – to bring a new, digestible understanding to industry professionals by providing a breadth and depth of content and topics across the key markers and beyond.

“Co-locating the show with ETL allows us to produce a top tier expo with less manpower, the same suppliers, fewer journeys et al. And as ESL evolves it will serve as a test case for how an event can be organised sustainably and measured transparently with unmitigated detail from us on what worked and what needs to be improved.”

Natalie Sykes, Sustainability Manager at ExCeL, added: “With sustainability such a key part of what we do here at ExCeL, it was amazing to see the success of Event Tech Live last year and to now be hosting Event Sustainability Live. We are seeing a growing appetite amongst event organisers, exhibitors, and visitors to be more sustainable – from how they travel to the venue through to the food they eat – so I’m sure this will be another great success.”

Ash Austin, founder of temporary structures supplier Evolution Dome, ESL’s headline sponsor, says: “Sustainability has been a growing focus in Evolution Dome’s practices and to be able to show our support to the EIN team in this latest venture is very important to us. While there is definitely a long way to go, the events industry has invested a great deal of time and resources into the road to net zero, and it’s been amazing to see the progress over the last few years. Event Sustainability Live will be an excellent opportunity for our industry to come together to share insight and find sustainable event solutions, with the shared goal of helping build a better future.”

Event Sustainability Live will feature educational and roundtable sessions across the two-day event with a focused marketplace of suppliers who can assist organisers in setting and achieving their sustainability goals.

For more information on how to get involved as a sponsor, partner, speaker or exhibitor please email hello@eventsustainabilitylive.com