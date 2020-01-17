Introducing Cyan: Brighton seafront’s newest all-day dining destination

An exciting new restaurant has launched in Brighton offering an all-day dining experience in one of the most loved hotels in the town. Cyan, which has replaced GB1 at The Grand Brighton on the south coast’s seafront, opened at the end of 2019 and offers something for everyone, with no meat-eater or vegan feeling left out.

With a big emphasis on local produce for its offering of small plates and sharing platters, Cyan’s chefs blend locally sourced produce with a handpicked selection of seasonal, high quality ingredients from around the world to create a medley of unexpected taste, texture and flavour combinations.

Cyan’s sustainability interest is also reflected in the restaurant design with bespoke marbled artwork and items made from recycled plastic waste by local artists, Weez & Merl.

The new, sea-blue restaurant space also provides an interactive and welcoming atmosphere where guests can drink an extensive selection of organic wines by the glass, enjoy watching the bar tender’s flair while making cocktails complete with a selection of garnishes from the in-restaurant micro-herb fridge or see their food being prepared in front of their eyes with live cooking and homemade charcuterie.

While the restaurant has had a contemporary redesign some aspects which made GB1 unique have remained. The 155-year old marble columns are still a central point and continue to be surrounded by a circular bar. However, the bar has been reworked to provide an area for remote workers to settle down in during the day and for groups of friends to be entertained with an interactive dining experience by night.

Pedro Watson, restaurant manager at Cyan, added: “We are extremely excited to launch Cyan at The Grand Brighton and believe it will breathe a fresh lease of life into Brighton’s dining offering. We want people to feel comfortable and relaxed, whether they are grabbing brunch, wanting a place to work with a coffee or a fun and vibrant atmosphere to share dinner and an organic glass of wine with friends.

“The restaurant seats 80, and with 15 to 20 ever changing dishes, we’re looking forward to keeping things interesting for our diners with a variety of options for meat eaters, pescatarians, vegetarians and vegans.

“We’re also bringing theatre to the dinner table with interactive dining experiences, live cooking with our chefs and a flair to drinks with our specially designed micro-herb refrigerator ready for any finishing touches.”

Find out more at www.cyanbrighton.co.uk or book a table at bookings@cyanbrighton.co.uk