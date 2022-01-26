Interprefy announces Oddmund Braaten as new CEO

Interprefy COO and board member Oddmund Braaten becomes CEO to lead future growth

– Annett Polaszewski-Plath resigned, leaving at the end of January –

Interprefy, a leading provider of managed remote simultaneous interpretation technology and services, today announces that current COO, Oddmund Braaten, is transitioning to the role of CEO effective 01 February 2022.

Braaten has been leading Interprefy’s commercial and operational success for five years and his appointment brings continuity and the necessary skills to lead the company on its mission of future growth and success in 2022 and beyond.

Outgoing CEO Annett Polaszewski-Plath joined Interprefy in October 2020, overseeing a period of strong growth as the company doubled its revenue and team across 29 countries.

Speaking on the appointment, Braaten said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Interprefy’s future growth, and I look forward to continuing our successful path with our fantastic team, customers and partners. Over the last six years we have revolutionised multilingual meetings and events by making interpretation and multilingual live captions available for organisations of all shapes and sizes and on any device or meeting platform. ”

Interprefy Chairman Torben Duer said, “Oddmund Braaten has been a key part of Interprefy from the beginning and we are pleased that he is going to be leading the business going forward. His depth of knowledge and experience is a real asset to the company and we are confident that he will build on the strong foundations Annett Polaszewski-Plath has put in place. It has been a pleasure working with Annett Polaszewski-Plath and we would like to thank her for her great work, and wish her all the best of success for her next professional challenge.”

Interprefy was founded in 2014 by Kim Ludvigsen, aiming to remove language barriers by revolutionising the delivery of simultaneous interpretation through cloud-based technology.

Interprefy has experienced tremendous growth in the past two years, successfully supporting international organisations, Not-for-Profits, SMEs and multinational enterprises, such as Google, GlaxoSmithKline, UEFA and Facebook, in making their events truly multilingual.

With extensive project support, unmatched scalability and flexibility at the core of its offering, Interprefy clients benefit from tailored solutions to add real-time interpreting to their online, hybrid and on-site events anywhere and on any third-party meeting platform.