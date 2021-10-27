Internet Clicker sponsors Orange Stage at Event Tech Live

Lockdown success story Internet Clicker – the remote presenter tool – is sponsoring the Orange Stage at Event Tech Live (ETL) 2021.

Used by companies including Freeman, Eclipse, Vimeo and PRG, already, Internet Clicker’s equally grand and achievable ambition, to become a household name in the event industry, brought it to support ETL21.

“We want to grow Internet Clicker’s brand recognition and Event Tech Live is one of the leading shows for a captive audience,” Jake Penson, director and head of technical operations at the company, says.

Internet Clicker aims to highlight its uses with a strong presence at ETL21, as well as making connections and learning new tricks of the trade from exhibitors, fellow sponsors and Orange Stage speakers.

“The pandemic has led to a huge shift in how communication, travel and budgets are reviewed and addressed and, as such, tech will be at the forefront of ensuring success for events, meetings and conferences,” Penson adds.

Event Tech Live 2021 is at Old Truman Brewery on 3-4 November and online from 1-5 November. https://eventtechlive.com