International Event Tech Live 20 ready to go

The first fully virtual Event Tech live opens at 9am GMT on Monday 2nd November and it will be bigger than ever.

Conceived as a hybrid show, turning ETL 20 virtual was a relatively small step for organiser AMP and its partners. Crucially, going digital was the only concession to the pandemic they were prepared to make. The celebrated onus on content and interaction is as much a part of the programme as it’s ever been.

With 2,000+ visitors registered and 100 exhibitors on show, replete with PR video and a networking platform, powered by GRIP, for 121 meetings – book in advance or battle for a seat at the table on the day – Event Tech Live 20 is delivered by experts.

Chronologically, headline sponsor EventsCase is providing the website tech and registration programme, Lineup Ninja will drive the conference/session agenda, content is in the safe hands of specialist streaming company First Sight Media with Glisser steering audience engagement, polls and participation.

“We’ve been involved in producing over 100 hours of content,” Richard Belcher, MD at First Sight Media, said.

“Rehearsals and recordings have taken place over a jam-packed two weeks to ensure everything goes as smoothly as possible through event week and it’s been a pleasure to meet, albeit virtually, 127 speakers from all over the World.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “There has always been a big interest in ETL overseas and with journey time and accommodation costs out of the equation this year we are expecting a truly international mix of attendees.

“All the content will be available beyond the original broadcast time, speakers and exhibitors are happy to respond to any questions via the platform they’re submitted.

“Like everybody else we want to see live events come back as soon as possible but don’t expect a simple switch back to the way things were, in even the most ideal world.

“Event Tech Live will be thick with systems, suggestions and solutions to explore, understand and make the most of what comes next.”

Free to attend, Event Tech Live 20 runs from Monday 2nd November to Friday 6th. See all the detail and register for the show HERE.