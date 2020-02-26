International Confex winds down after 2-day show

The second day of Mash Media’s annual two-day show for event organisers is drawing to a close.

Filled with organisers, venues, suppliers and event technology, the show has showcased the latest in the event industry. Educational sessions included panel discussions and presentations from industry leaders, as well as a speaking session from Figen Murray on Martyn’s Law.

Event Industry News spoke to event director, Duncan Custerson, who described the show as “absolutely fantastic”.

He said: “Networking has been continuous, and we’ve had a large number of visitors. I don’t have specific numbers at the moment, but I think we may have broken records this year.”

On the move from Olympia to ExCel London this year, Duncan said the event simply outgrew their old venue: “It’s been a natural progression; we have more people and exhibitors are wanting bigger stands. ExCel is our natural home, we have returned after the success of 2019.”

Event Industry News co-founder, Adam Parry, commented on the show: “We’ve been really busy this year at International Confex. We’ve had lots of interest at our stand for Event Industry News and Event Tech Live, as well as our brand-new Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide and The Sustainable Event Awards.

“The awards have been received really well over the past couple of days. Sustainability is obviously something that event professionals have been really striving for and it’s great to offer something that will get them recognised for it.”