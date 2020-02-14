International Confex 2020 Preview

The 37th edition of International Confex will take place on 25 – 26 February 2020 at ExCeL London, bringing together thousands of event professionals for two jam-packed days of learning, networking and inspiration.

In the spirit of this year’s Confex theme of immersive events, attendees are invited to not just to ‘visit’ but to get stuck in and really take part in International Confex 2020 on 25th & 26th February at ExCeL London.

With the topics of Speak, Meet, Debate, Network, Enjoy and Learn there are opportunities for every #eventprof to immerse themselves in the myriad of activities on the showfloor, in the theatres and on the social hubs.

Confex is so much more than buyers meeting sellers. Throughout the years the show it has moved on from the purely transactional and developed into a uniquely innovative, social and creative event, reflecting the very characteristics that define our industry.

Advertisement

Features

VISIT CONFEX PASSPORT

The Visit Confex Passport is a fun and exciting way to add a little gamification to your Confex experience, simply pick up your Confex passport upon entry to the show and follow the map to meet stand partners offering amazing prize draws. Simply scan your passport on participating stands to be entered. We will also be donating to charity for every passport that completes the route meaning that each passport will generate a charitable impact with B1G1 charity.

DELEGATE WRANGLERS PAVILION

As event planners become more and more adaptable and multitasking The Delegate Wranglers has become such an integral part of the event planner’s day to day swiss army knife. The Delegate Wranglers will be hosting a pavilion with some of their supplier and venue partners, giving visitors the opportunity to discover how DW can make their life as an event professional easier, while becoming part of a fantastic networking community.

SPEED NETWORKING

We’re fully aware of how busy but time poor the modern senior event planner can be… our speed networking sessions are an opportunity to meet a wide range of venues in just one hour. In partnership with BlueHat Team building this opportunity promises to be a fun, engaging and rewarding event designed to thicken up your little black book of event contacts. All event planners participating will not only make new contacts but also generate charitable impacts across the globe and receive a £100 corporate gift hamper (provided by Khyva Hampers).

Sessions take place at 10.30am and 3pm on each day.

To participate please contact dcusterson@mashmedia.net as spaces are limited.

Bongo’s Bingo

New exhibitor for 2020 will be popping up to do some fun, immersive, engaging sessions for visitors to get a taste of this global bingo phenomenon currently taking 35 countries by storm. Taking place at 2pm each day on the speed networking pavilion.

EventTech Theatre

A showcase of the latest technology to service the events industry, discover technology providers ranging from AR & VR, event management software, registration providers, apps, audience engagement and holograms.

Academic Venue Pavilion

Academic venues have continually evolved to offer the quintessential environment for learning, networking and knowledge transfer. These three components are what place these institutions amongst the most desired spaces for hosting events, discover why an academic venue could be the perfect solution for your event.

Beyond London Pavilion

For those looking for diverse venues within an hour of London these stand partners are a range of exciting, classic and grand venues with teambuilding, conference and accommodation facilities.

Northern Venue Pavilion

Looking to meet venues of the North without the travel? this is an opportunity to meet some of the North of England’s most diverse and interesting venues for your next event.

Hotel Pavilion

Independent and boutique hotels groups are showcasing on this dedicated pavilion.

Exclusively London Pavilion

If you book events in London and want to extend your connections, You can’t miss the Exclusively London right by the VIP entrance where you can meet an exciting and diverse range venues and event spaces that London has to offer.

Taking place each day at 11.30am and 4pm we will be hosting Q&A’s hosted by Edward Poland of HireSpace, inviting our venues and corporate event planners to participate in topics such as

Workplace Culture, How to build a successful business in the events industry



How to truly involve your event community. Audience engagement tactics for 2020



Time of the essence – How forward-thinking corporate event planners are benefiting from the rise of live availability in meetings and events



A changing landscape: The rise of communities and information sharing

Exhibition Zone

The exhibition zone features suppliers and venues specifically for exhibition organisers, from stand builders, to tech and temporary structures.

Theatres

Keynote Theatre

The main stage at Confex will play host to a series of live debates, educating and inspiring visitors on what the future of the events industry holds and how to successfully tackle key challenges such as sustainability, crisis management and CSR. The 2020 Keynote programme will also be looking at creating experiences that immerse your attendees.

EventTech Theatre

The hugely popular technology stream offers two full days discussing latest trends, emerging technologies as well as the practical application of technologies for events of all types. Augmented reality, virtual reality, blockchain, facial recognition, AI and IoT are just some of the topics that will be explored in the eventTech theatre.

Association Events Forum

Supported by ABPCO and The Association of Association Executives this one-day programme offers compelling content specifically designed for Association Event Professionals – Event Planners, Managers, Executives and PCOs.

Sales Academy

In association with the AEO, the sales academy returns with a plethora of takeaways to improve your sales performance, whatever your level and experience, with new and innovative tools to build powerful networks and generate sales leads.

Marcomms Theatre

This one-day programme will capture imaginations with the knowledge needed to maximise event awareness across all types of events. The Marcomms Theatre will cover the full spectrum of event marketing, including the future of event registration, brand experience, PPC, SEO and social media.