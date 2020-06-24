Interactive event experiences, online or on-site

Designing memorable and engaging events is more than a job, it’s an art. Event organisers are always looking for innovative ways to create their next event masterpiece. Well look no further! Eventdrive empowers corporate event managers with powerful easy-to-use event tech to help them to design flawless events.

The only event management platform you’ll need

Event organisers waste time juggling between multiple technologies to get the job done. Eventdrive allows you to easily manage, create, market, and evaluate flawless events all from one platform. Manage tasks, budgets, event websites and invitations without ever having to open another software.

An event app that puts the “participate” back in participants

Boring events are over! Customise and build your very own event app and increase attendee participation with Eventdrive.

Eventdrive interactive features include:

Networking – Share the participant list. Send group and individual messages.

– Share the participant list. Send group and individual messages. Questions & Answers – Gather questions and comments that can be answered at any time.

– Gather questions and comments that can be answered at any time. Polls – Create multiple rounds of polls and quizzes displayed as dynamic percentages, pie and radar charts, word clouds, and more.

– Create multiple rounds of polls and quizzes displayed as dynamic percentages, pie and radar charts, word clouds, and more. Photos – Capture and share wonderful moments and selfies. Organisers can display a dynamic photo wall to enrich the event experience.

Sharing means caring

Keeping your guest up-to-date is a top priority. Share important information with your participants ensuring a great experience every time thanks to Eventdrive.

With your branded event app, guests can easily access:

Event information – Share event locations, Wi-Fi passwords, and other practical information.

– Share event locations, Wi-Fi passwords, and other practical information. Agenda – Stay on track with personalised virtual agendas.

– Stay on track with personalised virtual agendas. Notifications – Send instant notifications or programme them for later.

– Send instant notifications or programme them for later. Documents – Share videos, presentations, pdfs, and other types of documents.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg! Mastering your events is easy with Eventdrive. Contact their event tech team to find out how you can make your next event a huge success.