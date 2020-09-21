Intelligent lead capture from a new player with old timer experience

Simply Intelligent have provided in-the-moment feedback, event management and lead capture solutions for over 15 years. Providing solutions before cloud and mobile technology were part of our day to day lives. Yet you may not have heard of them…

They aim to bring a fresh, adaptable and affordable approach to event tech.

Drawing on years of experience, they hope to simply provide answers for those that have thought… ‘Wouldn’t it be great if …’ But have yet to find a solution that meets their requirements or is within budget.

OVERVIEW:-

With the imminent target for the re-opening of live events, Simply Intelligent are confident that event tech is the way forward, to facilitate social distancing and safeguard visitor experiences.

Their solutions can all run stand-alone through dedicated Apps, via desktop, tablet, mobile or stand-alone kiosk. All are simple to use, adaptable and work together, so covering all your data capture requirements. And all solutions run in real-time, with data stored and presented via their secure cloud-based platform, providing ‘on the ground’, actionable business intelligence reports instantly.

The team at Simply Intelligent are particularly excited by their iQme solution. https://simply-uk.com/iqme/. With pricing starting at just £49 per day, for a three-day package, meaning intelligent lead capture is now achievable by all.

‘iQme is great. It is quick and easy to set-up and of course works in real-time. It runs off the same powerful cloud-based platform as our other solutions. Importantly it is intelligent event tech that is affordable, meaning digital lead capture is now accessible to SMEs, not just large corporates’ Says Mike Trodd, Sales Director, Simply Intelligent

With iQme you can enhance your event through affordable event tech. It can run-stand-alone, so be unmanned, facilitating any social-distancing requirements. Meaning you can capture event leads safely and securely. As standard it can:

Capture GDPR compliant visitor information

Capture feedback through a range of questions that you set

Incorporate badge and QR code scanning

Share results in real-time

The range of Simply Intelligent solutions encompass many in-the-moment requirements for marketing and event professionals, with iQme being their entry-level solution. Yet the true power is beyond their data capture Apps. Their secure cloud-platform delivers more than just data, it provides real-time business intelligence and information.

‘Our team are practiced at offering solutions for collecting data but in essence we feel data is not what people need, what they need is real-time meaningful insights. That is why we strive to deliver intelligence, simply… hence the name, Simply Intelligent. We are passionate about helping customers obtain high quality business information at showrooms, events, lounges, visitor centres… anywhere really. And we see it as a partnership. Tell us what you want to achieve and we’ll strive to deliver, all within a realistic budget.’ explains Chris Money, Director, Simply Intelligent

More than just data capture apps. More than just lead capture for events. Their affordable solutions offer many features for marketing, sales and event managers looking to obtain insightful, actionable information. So, if you’ve ever thought… ‘wouldn’t it be great if…’ perhaps you should check them out?

See their website at www.simply-uk.com or give their friendly team a call and challenge them with your event requirements. +44 (0)1962 601 601