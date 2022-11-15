Innovative events agency scoops top creative industry award

Creative communications and production agency UKSV has won a major industry accolade, scooping the award for Best Event at the annual UK Agency Awards.

UKSV was recognised for its work producing a three-day conference for leading research-driven family-owned biopharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim (BI).

They wowed the panel of expert judges with the creation of a completely new hybrid event experience to bring the BI community together during the Covid-19 pandemic.

UKSV, based in Ringwood, Hampshire, is a multi-award-winning creative communication and event production agency specialising in live, virtual, and digital events, with more than 30 years’ experience.

Having worked with BI since 2015 UKSV were tasked with developing and producing their annual strategic event in January 2022 for the UK&I business side of BI, where they were internally launching their strategy for the coming year. The brief was to produce an event that had to communicate important plans for the next 12 months whilst being inspiring and motivating for its entire UK and Ireland based teams.

Jeremy Shakerley, UKSV Managing Director, said:

“The Covid pandemic made this one of the most challenging events we’ve ever worked on, and we were working to an expansive brief – the event needed to be interactive, unique and fully Covid compliant, engaging those attending in person, and the community of video-call weary remote workers too.

“But its success is testament to our team’s professionalism, creativity and technical expertise”

With COVID restrictions ever-changing, but still in place, the hybrid-style event needed to be flexible and engaging, encouraging connection and interaction, even for those attending remotely. UKSV developed the engaging conference, which was six months in the planning, around the concept of a television magazine and chat show.

UKSV designed and custom-built a number of ‘TV studios’ at The Celtic Manor in Wales, which staged a unique programme of interviews, presentations, outside broadcasts, videos and guest speakers, accompanied by interactive elements such as live studio, virtual Q&As and breakout sessions.

The impressive result of this imaginative approach was over 50% higher engagement compared to the last in-person event in 2019.

Their efforts were recognised at the UK Agency Awards, which celebrate exceptional work by agencies of all sizes across creative fields including public relations, advertising, design, ecommerce, and events.

Jeremy and members of the UKSV team along with their guest Judy Cornwell from BI, were presented with their trophy at an awards evening at The Montcalm Hotel in London’s Marble Arch in late September.

He added:

“These are the top industry awards for creative agencies such as ours, so being recognised for the Event of the Year is a fantastic tribute to the talents of the team at UKSV and our amazing strategic partners and freelancers too.

“To do a great job for the client is always our driving motivation, but to win such a prestigious award in the process is the icing on the cake.”

Boehringer Ingelheim is a family owned and research driven pharmaceutical company. It employs more than 52,000 people globally and serves over 130 markets across Human Pharma, Animal Health and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. They have been working with UKSV for seven years across multiple events.

Judy Cornwell at Boehringer Ingelheim added,

“We have been working with UKSV for a long time now, so we knew they would be the team to create this event, which is pivotal to our UK operations, and which needed to deliver so much on multiple fronts.

“Once again, we weren’t disappointed – their fresh thinking, expertise and technical know-how resulted in a conference which energised and entertained as well as informed. This was a truly memorable event, which succeeded in bringing together our UK team, wherever they were, and left them feeling inspired and enthused for the coming year.

“UKSV are worthy winners, and I am delighted to see their talents more widely recognised through this award.”