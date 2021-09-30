Ingenuity and Eventistry

Owner/CEO of Eventistry by Alecia and host of the 6 Figure Event Podcast, Alecia May is an award-winning certified strategist and coach.

In this episode, Alecia May talks about using 87 – EIGHTY SEVEN – virtual event platforms over the past three and half years and the key takeaways from that extraordinary weight of experience.

May goes on to discuss different clients/different requirements, being at the forefront of technology, the benefits of familiarising yourself with a platform, ‘test it, test it, test it’, workarounds, tech stacks and much more.

