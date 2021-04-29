Informa Markets launch Food and Hospitality South China in Guangzhou

Launching on 25th – 27th May 2022 at the Poly World Trade Center Exhibition Hall, Food and Hospitality Guangzhou will give you access to the largest food & hospitality province in South China.

Guangzhou is a Large-Port Megacity strategically located in the heart of the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone and the capital of the Guangdong province. Guangdong’s annual F&B revenue exceeded 430 billion yuan in 2020 and it’s the most populous metropolitan area in mainland China with over 400 million people within 90 minutes from Guangzhou.

As the third largest city in China (after Shanghai and Beijing), Guangzhou has an established premium international trade environment. The rapid growth in business opportunities and the increasing interest for high-end International food and beverages is boosting the hospitality and retail industry.

Informa Markets as the largest trade shows organiser in the Food & Hospitality industry, have been organising trade shows such as HOTELEX and FHC Shanghai in China for over 30 years. The launch of this new platform is to respond to the high demand for International products from local retailers, importers and distributors.

Co-located with the well-established trade shows HOTELEX / Expo Food Guangzhou / China Bakery Exhibition / Expo Franchise Guangzhou this large scale B2B event will see over 75,000 professional visitors and 60,000 sqm exhibition space with over 30 International countries and regions being represented.