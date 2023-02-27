Industry veteran Kim Merkin joins 3D Exhibits as VP, Strategic Accounts

Kim Merkin joins leading exhibit agency to elevate client management and drive growth of key accounts

3D Exhibits is thrilled to announce the hire of well-known industry veteran Kim Merkin as Vice President, Strategic Accounts.  

Merkin joins the 3D team after 20 years at Czarnowski. With additional stints at Exhibitgroup/Giltspur before that, she brings with her more than 30 years of experience and a deep understanding of the exhibit landscape. 

“Kim brings a wealth of experience and the skills needed to accelerate our growth. She has a track record of success in the exhibit industry and matches perfectly with our company culture and commitment to putting customers first,” said Gene Faut, President of 3D Exhibits. “ I am beyond excited to bring her knowledge and expertise to our clients. We are lucky to have her on the team.”

“I look forward to working with such a talented team. The quality, experience and wisdom here is exceptional—and I feel lucky to be a member of the group,” said Merkin.

