Top of Article

Kim Merkin joins leading exhibit agency to elevate client management and drive growth of key accounts

3D Exhibits is thrilled to announce the hire of well-known industry veteran Kim Merkin as Vice President, Strategic Accounts.

Merkin joins the 3D team after 20 years at Czarnowski. With additional stints at Exhibitgroup/Giltspur before that, she brings with her more than 30 years of experience and a deep understanding of the exhibit landscape.

“Kim brings a wealth of experience and the skills needed to accelerate our growth. She has a track record of success in the exhibit industry and matches perfectly with our company culture and commitment to putting customers first,” said Gene Faut, President of 3D Exhibits. “ I am beyond excited to bring her knowledge and expertise to our clients. We are lucky to have her on the team.”

“I look forward to working with such a talented team. The quality, experience and wisdom here is exceptional—and I feel lucky to be a member of the group,” said Merkin.