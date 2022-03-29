Industry veteran tapped as new general manager of Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota

ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences and operator of the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota, today announced the appointment of Paul Jansen as the facility’s new General Manager.

Jansen brings over 25 years of facility management and event execution experience to the Mayo Civic Center. He spent the majority of his career with the Bradley Center Sports & Entertainment Corporation in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His leadership roles at the Bradley Center included General Manager and SVP of Sales, Marketing and Business Development.

“Paul is a service driven professional with a proven track record in live event entertainment and hospitality,” said Kelvin D. Moore, ASM Global Regional Vice President. “It is that track record that makes Paul the perfect fit to work alongside Experience Rochester in driving business and delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Jansen developed relationships with several promoters over the years and produced successful events for a wide variety of global clients including the U.S. White House, the International Olympic Committee, the Chinese Embassy, Live Nation, and AEG.

“Paul’s leadership experience will be very valuable as we regain our footing from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center. “We are seeing positive signs of a rebound at Mayo Civic Center and are excited to bring world class entertainment and events back to Rochester.”

Jansen has relocated from Wisconsin to Rochester and began his General Manager role with Mayo Civic Center on March 23, 2022.