Industry reunites to welcome the return of live events

An Events Industry Summer Ball to mark the return of live events, has been launched by GCN Events to run on the evening of 8 July at the Kia Oval.

The evening will feature live music, comedy acts and a charity auction. It will be a chance for event industry colleagues to re-unite and re-connect and will also raise money for two very worthy causes – Hospitality Action and VaccinAid.

This twin-purpose event has the backing of a host of senior figures in the events industry who have lent their support to the Steering Committee and multiple industry association and publications are on board as partners.

Speaking about the event Claire Wormsley, Co-Founder of Global Conference Network said:

“The events industry has adapted and survived the last 14 months; but there’s no denying that the return of live events is what we’ve all really, really been waiting for. This event will mark that occasion and be a great opportunity for us all to have some fun and catch up face-to-face – after all, as an industry, that is what we do best!”

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought as singles or tables – there is a special price for those that are furloughed or looking for work.

Co-Founder of GCN Events, Rory Ross-Russell also commented:

“Initial responses have been full of enthusiasm – everyone we talk to is really keen to be involved – and tickets are selling already. We have a great programme laid on for everyone to enjoy themselves but we aren’t forgetting those that haven’t been so fortunate and the Charity Auction will raise money for two fantastic charities.”