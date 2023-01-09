Industry experts among the new faces at Neptunus for 2023

Neptunus has announced the appointment of three key new members of staff to boost its operations team in the UK.

Dutch-born Pete Lemmen, 53, who has been appointed Site Manager, originally began his career in the temporary structure industry with Neptunus in The Netherlands where he spent 16 years before moving to GL Events.

Pete is one of the most experienced in the business having manged sites around the globe for major sporting events including the FIFA World Cup, Olympic Games, F1, Ryder Cups and Royal Ascot.

Dan Perry, 38, is another event industry specialist who joins Neptunus as Project Manager. Dan, who will manage a number of the company’s big exhibition assignments joins from Losberger De Boer. He originally served in the Army before forging a career in the events industry.

Dan says: “The disciplines required in the military are in some ways very similar to those in the events industry. Everything needs to be done fast and efficiently with you all working as a team to very strict deadlines. Events are scheduled to start on a specific day, and you need to have the infra structure in place to meet that deadline, being late isn’t an option.”

The third new appointment is Faye Johnson, 31, who has been appointed as Project Co-Ordinator for the Semi-Permanent division of the business. Faye previously worked in retail and the print and office services sectors. New to the world of temporary structures, she will use her business experience to support the sales team to win new contracts while working across existing assignments.

Neptunus Managing Director Ben Keast says: “We are pleased to welcome our three new recruits to the business for 2023. The vast industry experience of Dan and Pete will be a fantastic asset to deliver our existing portfolio of projects and allow us to continue to grow in new areas. Faye’s recruitment is due to the continued growth of our semi-permanent department and will allow this side of the business to continue to deliver efficiently and successfully. All three strengthen the team and allow Neptunus to continue to service our loyal client base in 2023 and beyond.”