Industry disruptor TourLife celebrates Five Year Anniversary

Tour management company, TourLife, is celebrating its fifth year in business as it continues to disrupt the market with fresh ideas and its unique offering.

Founded in 2015 by then teenage Harry Parslow, the company was created to bring about a new business model for artists and producers embarking on tours, by offering a single point of contact for them.

TourLife has built its business on providing every element of the tour management service from on the ground management and event production, alongside videography, photography, merchandising and streaming services.

Fast forward to 2020 and Parslow and his expert team have worked with some of the most influential and talented DJs, artists, bands and brands including The Game, Xzibit, Annie Mac, Charlie Sloth, Danny Howard, Defected Records, Ministry of Sound and many more.

Advertisement

The milestone anniversary also sees the team move headquarters into a larger space in Somerset, meaning they can offer a greater in-house service including all merchandising provision for the tours.

During COVID-19, TourLife have been able to support its clients – both on the consumer and corporate side – by providing digital streaming services, allowing them to continue with planned events online.

Despite the uncertain times of the industry, Parslow remains positive.

He explained: “The last five years have been remarkable for TourLife. We have built our business on innovative ideas which our industry thrives upon; and now we pride ourselves on offering not only a no-nonsense full-service tour company, but also the expertise and authority that comes from gaining experience in the world of live events.

“While Covid-19 is a challenging time for our industry, live streaming has come into its own and we really can offer the perfect tool for the current climate – there are so many opportunities with digital and it can bring audiences to the experience who previously would have never before been able to attend as well as provide a new income source for artists.

“We are also delighted that we’ve been able to move to bigger premises, to further our in-house offering. We can’t wait to see where we will be in the next five years.”