Industry associations call for more Government support for #EventsForTheFuture Initiative

The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) is putting its support behind a cross industry effort to petition Members of Parliament for more government support. The #EventsForTheFuture initiative is looking for more urgent action to safeguard the future of businesses and livelihoods within the industry, during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The #EventsForTheFuture initiative is a collaboration between the Association for British Theatre Technicians (ABTT), the Professional Lighting and Sound Association (PLASA), Production Services Association (PSA), the Society Of London Theatres (SOLT), and UK Theatre, which together represent over 3,000 businesses and individuals. The aim is to petition the Government to provide more support to give the events sector a chance of survival through Covid-19 into 2021.

The organisation has reached out to NOEA and its members, to create even more impact for the campaign and to reach even more MPs. Initially, the associations are asking anyone working in the industry to write to their local MP to campaign for further support from the Government. The main objectives for Government support are to:

Immediately make it clear to local authorities that, as part of the supply chain, the Retail Hospitality and leisure grant is open to the Events industry



Remove the £51,000 limit depending on regional variance. Many companies are located in London or major cities and this blanket ceiling across the UK is unfair



Reduce the financial burden of running a business by offering other forms of recovery grants on; cost of commercial rent, lease payments, insurance and business rates, and tax breaks. Request the banks to give longer mortgage holidays to businesses in our sector. The Government needs to understand that offering loans is not enough as there is no certainty



Allow extension of The Furlough Scheme, which has been an essential lifeline for us and all employers in our sector to retain highly skilled staff, and which should remain for companies in sectors where the recovery is in the longer term, such as the Outdoor Events, Performing Arts, Entertainment Technology, TV & Film Sectors

Extend the term of support for self-employed subcontractors. Our sector’s workforce is made up of 72% self-employed freelancers and without the right support, we are in danger of losing our workforce to other sectors, widening an already apparent skills gap

The overall aim is to ensure events and entertainment are protected in the long-term. Providing consistent messaging to Government and everyone getting involved highlights how large our sectors are collectively, along with the value to the UK economy. One organisation can’t tackle this alone, which is why the initiative is asking the industry to come together to work on this.