India has potential to be a Global Exhibition Hub: IEIA

According to industry estimates, over Rs.3,00,000 crores of business is transacted through exhibitions/trade fairs in India annually, while the direct spend of the Indian Exhibition industry is estimated to be over Rs.23,800 crores with more than 550 shows held annually in the organised sector making exhibitions one of the most important tools for the economic and business growth. With a steady growth rate of almost 8%, the exhibitions sector is growing faster than the GDP of the country, while also being a colossal employment provider in the country supporting over 15 lac livelihoods: the association stated.

With an objective to position India as the preferred exhibitions destination in the world, the Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA) has announced the IEIA Open Seminar which will be held from 19th to 21st December, 2021 at BIEC, Bengaluru.

Commemorating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the completion of 75 glorious years of India’s independence and the completion of IEIA’s 15 years of dedicated service to the exhibitions sector in India, the 10th edition of the IEIA Open Seminar will focus on ‘Exhibitions in India’- Building Global Business Platforms.’

The first women president of IEIA, Ms. Sonia Prashar, IEIA stated, “The last two years were extremely challenging for exhibitions in India, and we were compelled to look at processes and strategies more closely, which in turn not only made us resilient, but also better-prepared and on-par with global standards. Putting the worst behind us, the time has now come to position India as a Global Exhibition Hub.”

She further added that the Indian exhibition industry armed with the necessary policies and relevant economic impetus, will be positioned extremely well to make India the Epicentre of Exhibition and Events. Our infrastructure in terms of venues and other ancillary support is well-positioned, our customers are completely convinced about the power of Exhibitions and India as a country is on the right growth trajectory, slated to become the next manufacturing hub and an important player in the entire global supply chain network.”

Industry stalwarts at the decision maker levels including exhibition organisers, heads of trade bodies, policy makers, service partners and venues will converge at this platform from all parts of the country making it an unparalleled networking opportunity for one and all in the exhibitions sector in India. The thoughtfully curated conference sessions will bring forth the latest trends and topics of interest for all stakeholders while the impressive panel of Speakers will enlighten the audiences through their thought-provoking key note addresses and panel discussions.

The catalytic value brought in by exhibitions by way of boosting Investments, Exports, Multi-sectoral Growth and Business Tourism generates a positive multiplier impact on the overall economy of India supporting India’s vision of an AtmaNirbhar Bharat while helping achievement of the USD 5 trillion economy status for the country. With such high potential, exhibitions act as the most important tool for the economic and business growth across the country.

About IEIA: Indian Exhibition Industry Association is the national apex body representing the exhibitions sector in India. Over the last 15 years, IEIA has been continuously working for the growth of the sector through its various initiatives focusing industry advocacy, professional development, raising the bar of industry standards and supporting the business growth for its members.

For press details or invite, please contact Ms Ruhi Shaikh: ruhi.shaikh@india.messefrankfurt.com

For event details, contact: Ms. Nidhi Sharma, Executive Director, IEIA: ed@ieia.in