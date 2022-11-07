Increased attendance and sustainability focus make for a successful Showman’s Show 2022

With more than 100 new exhibitors, product launches in spades and a 25 per cent increase in visitor numbers year on year, Newbury Showground was abuzz with all things event related when The Showman’s Show 2022 headed there from 19th – 20th October.

Always highly anticipated as the summer event season draws to a close, this year’s show was just that little bit more special with attendees and exhibitors desperate to connect after a challenging and hectic year.

With attendees travelling far and wide from across the UK, Europe and even as far afield as South Africa and Australia to see what the event industry had to offer, it was clear to see why The Showman’s Show remains an important fixture in the calendar. Visitors to the show this year included End of The Road Festival, IMG, Royal International Air Tattoo, Festival Republic, Wimbledon, Goodwood Motorsports, London Marathon, EnTEEtainment, Live Nation and VIP Nation, Formula E, National Eisteddfod of Wales and Cheltenham Festivals to name but a few.

Event Team (L-R )Johnny Lance, Laura Hoar, Jeremy Lance

Event director Jeremy Lance explains why he thinks the show saw a return close to pre-pandemic visitor levels with a 25 per cent uplift in attendees: “We knew in the lead up to The Showman’s Show 2022 that there was a real desire for the industry to come together. For many it was important to discuss the events of the summer; the challenges faced within the supply chain, rising costs, staff shortages etc. but also to look forward and begin putting plans in place for 2023.”

This viewpoint is supported by many of the show exhibitors. Ozan Pakyz of Simpliwifi said: “We had an absolute corker of a show with over 250 stand visits and we have secured a number of deals already directly as a result of the show.”

“What a huge success it was showcasing our products at The Showman’s Show. Our newest addition, ‘The Nest’ drew quite the crowd, adds Lauren Halstead of Zoo Events and Daisy Cooper of Peequal said: “Thanks so much for having us at the show! We had a great time and it was an amazing and invaluable experience for us. The Showman’s Show 2023 is firmly in the diary!”

Whilst Shaun Pearce of Pearce Hire was impressed with the focus on sustainability at The Showman’s Show 2022, saying: “There’s no denying that this year’s event put sustainability where it should be; at the forefront. It’s clear that the mindset of the industry is changing. It was a huge pleasure to join a panel of like-minded industry specialists at the Sustainable Event Summit to share the challenges faced and the significant innovations we’re creating to overcome them. This is definitely a show to be remembered!”

Johnny Lance, event director of The Showman’s Show tells us more: “This year’s show had all the ingredients that you need for a successful trade show that understands and serves its sector. There was a healthy balance of new and previous exhibitors, industry staples and innovations and some really good content in the form of the Sustainable Event Summit which shone a light on our environmental impact and what we can do to minimise it.

Graham Dames, Sunbelt Rentals is presented with a bottle of Champagne by Johnny Lance for winning the Green Supplier and Innovation Award

“Playing host to the Sustainable Event Summit is important to us, as a responsible organiser, and to the wider industry so we’re always very happy to lend our support. Continuing the conversation around sustainability and coming together to discuss and ultimately implement change is vital. This year was no exception, and it was great to witness the launch of a Green Events Code to establish national minimum sustainability standards, targets, and practices. The Green Supplier and Innovation Award was another highlight in the programme with Cube Modular, Electric Wheels and Sunbelt Rental all pitching to a panel of sustainability experts and the audience. Sunbelt Rentals was the clear winner on the day with the majority of judges singling them out for praise for their joined-up thinking on sustainability and huge reach.”