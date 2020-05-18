Increase audience engagement with Cube-i

What can we do?

The world has changed drastically over the past few weeks due to COVID-19 and the events industry has been hit particularly hard. We know that many of you are looking at web streaming as a viable option to talk to your audiences.

But how do you keep them engaged?

Cube-i’s online services allow you to increase audience engagement during your web stream by allowing them to ask questions, participate in votes and feedback. In addition, presentations can be uploaded to our apps to allow the audience to view them in advance. These can either be simple documents for them to read or pre-recorded videos of presentations.

Desktop versions of the app features Zoom integration to allow your delegates to full engage with the app and Zoom feed on the same page.

How we can help?

All our apps are controlled and built via simple to use backend tools, you can have your own app up and running in less than 15 minutes. If you would like additional support from one of our highly trained technicians, we can sit in on your web stream and look after all the interactive elements leaving you free to concentrate on the event itself.

Also, none of our apps include Facebook tracking, it doesn’t matter how difficult times get, privacy is still of utmost importance to your audience.

Please contact us for more information of the many solutions we have available to move your event online to continue to reach your audience.

For more information please call us on: 01604 419780

Or visit us at: https://www.cube-i.co.uk