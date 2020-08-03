Immersive communication studio, Cassette, launches virtual event platform

Cassette has launched an innovative platform to recreate experiences found in the real world, offering customers and brands a familiar setting to connect, learn and interact.

Drawing on expertise from Experiential Marketing, Cassette’s platform takes an experience first approach offering the ability to replicate live engagements from product demonstrations, to gamification, face to face communication, and conference capabilities.

The latest in game engine technology is used to create a fully customisable Digital Twin of a physical space, from a retail store, to experiential event, exhibition, or conference. The platform is then accessible via web on any browser across desktop and mobile devices.

The platform has been designed for cost effective, rapid deployment, offering a tactical and flexible solution that meets the needs of the current climate.

Advertisement

Ben Taylor, Head of Cassette:

“By developing a Digital Twin of a physical space we are creating an asset the client can use again and again. The flexibility of game engine technology allows us to easily update the environment as product or brand messages evolve. In the current climate there is a need for flexibility, our platform offers a solution for immediate customer engagement and longer term use for amplification of live experiences as they come back online.”

Features of the platform include:

Fully customised, bespoke environments

Import of 3D product models

Product information download

Bespoke interactions from product configurators to games

Interactive screens the user can navigate

E-Commerce support

Video and text chat

Virtual Guided Tours

Video presentations

Live and Pre-recorded video embed

Full conferencing capabilities

Cassette’s Virtual Event Platform is a flexible solution and an asset with long term use. The full customisation opportunities allow clients to build brand experiences online, creating an opportunity to connect with customers or staff, encouraging engagement beyond the possibility of traditional digital solutions.

Please contact Ben.Taylor@wearecassette.com for more information.