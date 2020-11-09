Immersive AV launches StudioX, a nationwide network of streaming studios

Tuesday morning sees the live launch of StudioX, a network of streaming studios from Immersive AV, in partnership with venues around the UK. StudioX introduces a problem-solving platform for businesses all over the UK, enabling them to bridge the gap caused by the global pandemic.

With state of the art studios located in Birmingham, Leeds, London, Oxford, Peterborough and Telford—StudioX releases the shackles from brands based outside the capital needing to travel to London.

Immersive AV CEO Sharon Reynolds comments: “We’re confident we’ve created a versatile tool which helps brands reconnect with their audiences and recoup revenue lost throughout the toughest months of 2020. Whatever your thoughts are on live streaming or virtual events, there’s little doubt that a solution such as StudioX solves many problems during these challenging times.”

StudioX is a bilateral communication platform, packed full of interactivity. Users attending events through StudioX are participants rather than merely viewers. With live chat, audience polls and a suite of additional interactive features, brands utilising StudioX to recalibrate the relationship with their audience can be sure of an industry-leading solution which delivers tangible results.

Sharon adds: “Our message is very simple: If you’re a brand, we can help you reconnect. If you’re an agency, please get in touch with us, we can help you help your clients solve the conundrum caused by Covid. We’d be delighted if you could join us on Tuesday at 11:00 for the launch at www.studioxlive.com, when you’ll be able to enjoy the experience of StudioX first hand.”