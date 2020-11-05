Immersive AV at Event Tech Live 2020

Immersive AV are delighted to be exhibiting at Event Tech Live for the fifth consecutive year—albeit virtually, in a much changed world.

Faced with the challenge of not being able to welcome guests onto a physical exhibition stand, Immersive AV were keen to create an impressive environment which reflects the innovative philosophy of the company.

CEO Sharon Reynolds explains: “Since the outbreak of the pandemic and the catastrophic impact it’s had on the events industry, we’ve been passionate about creating innovative solutions which bridge the gap caused by Covid-19, to help our customers engage with their audiences.”

“Exhibiting at the virtual Event Tech Live gives us the opportunity to not only tell people what we can do, but let them explore it for themselves. The term ‘virtual events’ seems to be a catch-all phrase which groups together many different types of remote solutions, from 2D matchmaking platforms to fully immersive three-dimensional experience based solutions. Naturally, as Immersive AV, we went with the latter.”

“Our platform is a fully interactive experience which has been used for brands like the RAF and allows two-way interaction between the visitor and company representative, who can take control of the virtual environment and guide the visitor around. The experience can also be enjoyed by visitors exploring the space unaided and discovering a range of engaging content such as PDFs and videos by clicking on interactive hotspots.”

Immersive AV have had a great response to their Event Tech Live space, welcoming over 500 visitors so far, many of whom have engaged with their team through the video conferencing portal built into the platform. Why not experience their Event Tech Live space for yourself at https://etl.immersiveav.com/

