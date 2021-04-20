Immersive AV appoint Neil Fleetwood and Russell Young as account directors

Immersive AV are delighted to announce the appointment of Neil Fleetwood and Russell Young as account directors.

Neil and Russell will be based in London, supporting the Telford based business who create engaging tech experiences for live, virtual and hybrid events.

Discussing the appointments, founder and CEO of Immersive AV commented: “As the events industry evolves to the return of in-person events, the appointment of Russell and Neil underlines the commitment to strengthen our team, providing our valued clients with innovative technical solutions and unparalleled customer service they can rely on.”

“The appointment of Russell and Neil adds an additional dimension to our client services team. Whilst both will be open to discuss our solutions with new customers, this won’t be their main objective. Neil and Russell’s primary objective is to take great care of a small number of highly-valued clients—making sure that the problems they encounter are at the core of all our solutions, and that the services we offer them are exactly what they need.”

Neil joins the Immersive AV team with a proven track record of delivering scalable event technology solutions for major brands and agencies over the past twenty years. Neil is a natural problem solver, with experience of end to end production requirements—from the initial enquiry through to onsite delivery. Neil’s extensive technical knowledge and creative flair will be an asset to Immersive AV clients, who are seeking an innovative solution to suit their event marketing needs. Neil’s recent focus has been on creating bespoke virtual microsites, as he adapted his broad skillset to help clients stay connected during the disruption of the pandemic.

Discussing his new role at Immersive AV, Neil said: “I’m really excited to join the Immersive AV team. With our industry gathering momentum as we come out of the pandemic, it’s exciting times! Given the opportunities ahead of us, it’s brilliant to have the opportunity to offer a portfolio of live, hybrid and virtual solutions for our clients.”

Russell also brings 20 years experience of creating technical production solutions for clients at a broad range of events. As a qualified expert in live, hybrid and virtual events, Russell has the knowledge and client relationship skills to ensure our solutions perfectly match the client’s brief. During the past year, Russell’s main focus has been on creating xR broadcast solutions for a number of leading global brands.

When asked about joining the Immersive AV team, Russell said: “I am thrilled to be a part of the new look team.The diversity of services provided by Immersive AV is exciting and I can’t wait to get stuck in. I come from a technical background, I’m passionate about helping clients achieve their objectives through creative technical solutions, which pull from all areas of my expertise. It’s been a bumpy ride for everyone in the industry, but the level of innovation at Immersive AV and across the industry excites me and I cannot wait to overcome the challenges ahead and deliver memorable experiences for Immersive AV and our clients.”

Sharon added: “The past year has been tough for us all. I’d like to say how personally sad I am from having to lose some wonderful colleagues along the way. But as things open back up, it’s time to look to the future and focus our energy on how we can support each other’s recovery.”

“We have a diverse range of innovative solutions which can help our clients achieve their objectives. The skills Neil and Russell add to Immersive AV will help us connect on a more intimate level with our clients, ensuring what we offer is exactly what they need. Our reboot since the onset of the pandemic has enabled us to streamline how we operate and ensure our offering is always exactly what the client needs.”

“Russell and Neil are not merely sales people, they have a comprehensive understanding of the technology we use and the best ways to implement it to achieve the desired results. They’re hands-on people who take pride in delivering exceptional solutions. Our strengthened team will enable us to build stronger relationships with our clients, ensuring what we do is what they ask for.”

Please take the time to reach out to Neil and Russell on LinkedIn and welcome them to the Immersive AV team.