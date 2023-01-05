IMG appoints David Collins to lead Middle East business

IMG, a global leader in sports, events and media, today announced it has hired David Collins as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, MENA.

Collins, who brings more than 20 years’ experience at the forefront of the sports marketing industry and has spent the last decade working in the Middle East, joins the Endeavor-owned company this month and will be based in Dubai, UAE. He most recently served as Wasserman’s SVP, Head of Growth and Development, EMEA, and prior to that, was responsible for launching Wasserman’s Middle East business in 2014.

During his time in the Middle East, David played a key commercial role in establishing golf’s Race to Dubai, assisted Emirates NBD on its Expo 2020 Dubai partnership, and launched Abu Dhabi’s first elite-level women’s professional sports event with the Ladies European Tour.

In addition to managing the regional team, Collins will oversee and be responsible for driving IMG’s MENA events and global partnerships business, which includes the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, Lusail Winter Wonderland and the Arab Gulf Cup. He will report into Robbie Henchman – President of Global Partnerships for IMG Events, IMG Media and On Location.

Robbie Henchman said: “We are delighted to welcome David as our new Managing Director of IMG’s MENA business. Through his impressive track-record of establishing and delivering world-class events and partnerships with federations, key government stakeholders and leading brands, David brings extensive regional experience, expertise, and relationships to this role.”

Collins added: “Having started my career with IMG, it’s a real privilege to be back working with the business. It’s such an exciting time for the Middle East region, off the back of mega events such as Expo 2020 and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. When considered alongside IMG’s world-class portfolio of events and services, as well as the wider Endeavor network offering, the opportunities for further regional growth look incredibly bright.”

Prior to Wasserman, Collins held senior roles at WSM Communications, Leisurecorp (part of Dubai World), and Octagon.