IMEX Group ‘confident’ Frankfurt show will still go ahead

IMEX Group’s chairman, Ray Bloom, and CEO, Carina Bauer, have stated that they are confident the Frankfurt-based trade show will still go ahead, despite multiple events (including IBTM Asia Pacific, Mobile World Congress and large Swiss events) cancelling due to the coronavirus.

In a statement they released on 2nd March, the pair said: “With major events cancelling across Europe over the past few days, we know that many in our community are asking questions about this year’s IMEX in Frankfurt.

“With IMEX due to take place in the middle of May (still 10 weeks away), the IMEX team continues to plan confidently for the show. We currently have NO plans to postpone or cancel.

“This unprecedented situation is changing daily, so we remain watchful but also focused on delivering what is an extremely important event for the global business events community.

“We’re very grateful for the ongoing support of our exhibitors and attendees who continue to register and plan for the show and we’ve not experienced any substantial impacts so far.”

They continued to state they are in communication with their partners and the appropriate authorities including national and global travel and health advisory bodies.

“We feel strongly that it is our collective responsibility to focus on the facts and to act with common sense and sound judgement, taking the advice of the relevant authorities and scientists. In the words of Gloria Guevara, president and CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC): ‘containing the spread of unnecessary panic is as important as stopping the virus itself’.”

IMEX in Frankfurt is a three-day trade show for the global meetings industry. It will take place at the Messe Frankfurt from 12th-14th May. Shows for 2021-2024 have already been scheduled.

