IMEX announces vaccine entry requirements for IMEX America

The IMEX Group has today published its full covid-safety plans and entry requirements for the 10th edition of IMEX America in November at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

Following a recent trend in North America for event organizers to produce covid-safe events to an ‘unofficial gold standard’, the IMEX team has confirmed that all IMEX America participants must provide proof of full vaccination against covid-19 to gain entry to the show.

IMEX will be using the well-known and commonly used CLEAR Health Pass app for all North American attendees. CLEAR is used for identity verification at airports throughout the US and has partnered with many of the largest venues in Las Vegas, including Mandalay Bay, as well as having been adopted by event organizers across the country. There will be a different process for use by international attendees.

The CLEAR app offers validated, onscreen proof of full vaccination status against the World Health Organization’s list of approved vaccines. IMEX will not have access to the personal health records of attendees as that data remains anonymous and private. International attendees will be able to submit their vaccine status to an equally secure portal prior to the event to gain vaccine certification.

IMEX will also be providing a specialized health clinic onsite, together with access to testing stations for homeward bound international travellers whose travel providers require them to show a negative test before departure.

As IMEX Group CEO, Carina Bauer, explains, “We’ve consulted widely about this decision and have been watching the events landscape in North America very closely these past weeks. The requirement for participants to prove their full vaccination status is fast becoming the unofficial ‘gold standard’ for large events in the US.

“Now that we’ve published our plans, we hope that everyone has enough time and space to make their own arrangements to attend the show. We open with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on 8 November and we can’t wait to greet everyone and see our industry friends and colleagues in person – our unofficial IMEX family – for what promises to be a momentous reunion.”