A powerful & purposeful business experience – IMEX America returns October 10 – 13

IMEX America, which returns to Las Vegas October 10 – 13, is set to address the new needs of the industry head on, bringing together the global business events community in a four-day event designed to deliver a tailored, targeted and enjoyable business experience.

In a business climate defined by inflationary pressures, supply chain issues and talent shortages, IMEX America has been designed to guide attendees to the people, products and learnings that best fit their specific needs.

3,000+ global buyers

Just two months after registration opened, over 3,000 global buyers have so far confirmed their participation.

Likewise, there has been strong demand from suppliers from an early stage, with international exhibitors returning to the show in force. This includes all the major hotel groups such as Associated Luxury Hotels International, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Hilton, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International.

Joining them are a host of major global destinations from across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East such as: Abu Dhabi, Australia, Bahamas, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Dubai, Greece, Hawaii, Ireland, Switzerland, Turkey and New Zealand. Ras Al Khaimah is one of the destinations exhibiting at the show for the first time.

North and South America are also strongly represented with many investing in their presence at the show with increased booth space, including: Atlantic City, Los Cabos, Mexico, Miami, Milwaukee, Orlando and The Palm Beaches. These destinations will sit alongside new and returning exhibitors such as Ecuador, Experience Columbus, Lexington, Napa Valley, Park City, Pasadena, Salt Lake, Uruguay and Wisconsin.

Simplified education programme strengthens show floor meetings

The free learning programme has been simplified to allow attendees to immediately identify the sessions that best fit their current needs. Under the theme ‘Pathways to Clarity’, the IMEX team has streamlined the number of education tracks from 10 to four: Respect for People and Planet; Future Self; Innovation and Creativity; Event Planner Toolkit. A global roster of speakers will offer honest conversation and fresh thinking on today’s challenges, as well as provide the tools to enhance show floor meetings and – ultimately – boost business recovery.

Show floor education takes place at the expanded Inspiration Hub with sessions addressing topics such as how to manage supply chains, volunteer burnout and venue contracts. Digital dragons, cryptocurrencies and the metaverse will all be explained and explored, while sessions on divergent thinking and the language of diversity recognise new workplace demands.

There are tailor-made opportunities for corporate and association planners to meet, connect and learn throughout the show, beginning with Smart Monday on October 10, powered by MPI. There are also sessions from IAEE, EIC and MPI, plus She Means Business a joint event by IMEX and tw magazine, supported by MPI.

“We know that face to face events are where the best, most nuanced conversations take place and IMEX America has been designed around facilitating and supporting these meetings”, explains Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group. “We’ve ensured the show offers buyers the chance to tailor their experience to suit their current needs as well as accomplish multiple goals. The wide range of international suppliers, re-designed learning programme and extensive opportunities to connect are set to support buyers’ business requirements now and in the year ahead.”