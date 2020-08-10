Imagination and Samsung rethink the format for media to experience the new Note20

Global experience agency Imagination has created an extraordinary hybrid event with new client Samsung.

Journalists will be familiar with typical pre-briefings, where information is shared ahead of a consumer product launch. For the media, they ensure crucial hands-on time with the device and the opportunity to take distinctive press shots. Due to the highly secure nature of these sessions, they are usually held in a single location in Europe. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has made travel impractical so Imagination and Samsung have collaborated on an exciting new experience for the journalists.

The pre-briefing was a unique hybrid physical/digital event taking place over two days, 27th-28th of July. Imagination created a dynamic keynote with product specialists at the impressive Samsung KX experience centre. The film expresses the creative possibilities the new device offers customers. Journalists also attended virtual sessions tailored for their local markets, with Samsung regional representatives on hand for multilingual Q+As.

With hands on time with the phone so important for a successful product launch, each market has been provided with a toolkit to deliver an enhanced physical experience for select groups of journalists. Print-ready artwork, photographic spec lighting, custom plinths and an implementation guide helped ensure that these exclusive one-on-one sessions maximized engagement in this new socially distanced media landscape.

Rob Day, EMEA Team Head at Imagination says, “We’re delighted to work with Samsung to reimagine a new hybrid media pre-briefing experience whilst adhering to the health standards needed to keep everyone safe. Our multi disciplined team created an experience to help demonstrate the new flagship device and its ability to empower people to connect, create and communicate more easily.”

A spokesperson at Samsung said, “Briefing our latest portfolio of products during a time when travel and in-person meetings are restricted was a real challenge, but working together with Imagination we were able to adapt our approach to not only deliver an immersive experience but also our best ever results”