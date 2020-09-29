Image Audiovisuals and the e-Attend™ Virtual Experience bolsters leadership position with appointment of industry veteran Rob Wright

Image Audiovisuals announces today the addition of Rob Wright to the e-Attend™ team, joining the growing virtual event platform provider as an Account Manager. Rob will be responsible for partnering closely with new and existing clients to continue to enhance the current virtual product offering.He will also oversee the onboarding and event execution of new clients building their customized virtual event on the e-Attend™ platform. Rob joins e-Attend™ with over twenty years of industry experience, most recently the Vice President of Employee Development, Training, Safety, and IT with JSAV.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to our team,” says Diana Mueller, CEO of ImageAV, “his ability to design, engineer, and manage productions makes him a perfect fit to translate events into virtual experiences. With the rapid growth of e-Attend™, we are happy to bring on a proven industry professional to sustain our level of innovation and customer service.”

Rob is an avid ham radio operator and tinker of all things technical. He is the former president and still active member of Edge of Space Sciences, a nonprofit group that educates and facilitates high altitude balloon projects. Rob also volunteers as an emergency communicator working with state and federal agencies during disasters. He lives in Littleton with his fiancé, Becca and their golden retriever, Reggie.