ILEA UK announces 2020/21 Board

The International Live Events Association (ILEA) UK has announced its 2020/21 board

Cecilia Lavin, Head of EMEA sales at One World Rental, who is remaining president of the association for a second term, will be leading the board and its focus to be an inclusive and inspiring global community that develops and engages event professionals, while being a leading voice for all areas and developments in the creative events industry.

The 20/21 ILEA UK board:

Carlo Zoccali, Farnborough International – Past President and VP of Finance

Sarah Yeats, Sledge – VP of Membership

Jacqui Partridge, Partridge Events – VP of Programmes and education

Georgia Ward, Custard Communications – VP of Marcomms

Priya Narain, Boulevard Events –Membership director at large

Erica Pew, Well Heeled Consultancy – Membership director at large

Jolene Price, Hawthorn – Programmes director at large

Jason Henderson, Off To Work – Education director at large

Robert Kenward, YOU Search & Select – Educational engagement director at large

Jeremy Vilquin, Cvent – Marcomms director at large

Joanna Hartle, Hartle O’Hare – Programmes and education committee

Ian Silcock, Partridge Events – Programmes and education committee

Supporting the efforts of the association will be an advisory board, including:

Manuela Cadarso, Cheerful Twentyfirst –Sustainability and innovation ambassador

Calum Di Lieto, C&IT – Diversity & inclusion ambassador

Mark Maher, Boulevard Events – Wellbeing ambassador

Cecilia Lavin said: “I’m thrilled to welcome our 20/2021 board and thank them for their dedication to not only ILEA UK, but the wider events industry. This is an incredibly challenging time for our wonderful industry and the professionals working within it. Over the next year we will be working together to champion the live events sector and provide our members and partners with opportunities to reconnect, revive and renovate through our events and educational programme.”